Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The University of California system of higher education has reached a class-action settlement worth nearly $75 million with several women who'd accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse.

The financial agreement would include seven primary complainants and thousands of former patients of Dr. James Heaps between 1983 and 2018.

The University of California system Board of Regents approved the settlement, which would not require Heaps to admit to wrongdoing. The university system would pay the total amount.

"The settlement, if approved, will provide real and immediate compensation to thousands of women -- no less than $2,500 and up to $250,000, or more in extraordinary circumstances," said plaintiffs attorney Elizabeth Kramer.

"In a case involving widespread sexual misconduct, a class settlement compensates survivors who otherwise would not have come forward to seek relief from the courts, through a respectful and confidential process."

If approved by a judge, the agreement would also mandate reforms at the University of California, Los Angeles, where Heaps was a gynecologist.

Heaps, who still faces criminal charges in the case, is accused of abusing patients where he worked, at the campus' student health center and UCLA Medical Center.

RELATED USC president replaced after criticism over abuse scandal

The criminal case is scheduled to begin on Dec. 7. Heaps has pleaded not guilty, but his medical license has been suspended pending the outcome of the criminal case.

"Dr. Heaps has maintained his innocence ever since he was first accused, and this proposed settlement involving civil litigation, does not change that," Leonard Levine, an attorney for Heaps, said Monday. ""It involves no admission of guilt or liability by Dr. Heaps to any of the allegations against him.

"It is unfortunate that the Regents of the University of California have decided on this proposed settlement without ever once questioning Dr. Heaps' accusers, under oath, in a court of law."

Heaps, the university system and the accusers all signed off on the settlement.

"The incidents described in the lawsuit reflect alleged conduct that is contrary to our values," UCLA Health said. "We thank the individuals who came forward and hope that this settlement ... is one small step forward for the patients involved."

UCLA identified about 5,000 of Heaps' former patients and estimate there are 1,600 others whose records are no longer at the school. All are covered by Monday's settlement.