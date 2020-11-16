Campaign workers set up the stage for Biden's election night rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Campaign workers lay out social-distancing circles as they set up for Biden's election night rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Biden (L), accompanied by his wife, speaks to supporters at a parking lot in Wilmington, Del., early Wednesday. Biden expressed optimism and said it will take time to count the votes in critical battleground states. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Harris opened her speech with a quote from longtime civil rights icon and Congressman. John Lewis. Pool photo by Robert Deutsch/UPI | License Photo

Harris smiles before making her victory speech as the crowd applauds. She said she may be the first woman and person of color to become vice president, but she won't be the last. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

"You chose hope and unity, decency, science -- and yes, truth. You chose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America," Harris said. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Biden (R) takes the stage with Harris after her address. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Biden prepares to deliver his victory speech as he looks for familiar faces in the crowd. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Biden told the crowd that on Monday he plans to release the names of the scientists and advisers who will serve on his coronavirus task force. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Biden thanked voters, especially Black voters, for turning out in record numbers this election. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

With a doctorate in education, Biden said that having his wife in the White House as first lady will be good for educators. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Biden (R) kisses his grandson as his son Hunter Biden (C) and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen look on as they celebrate onstage. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

"It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other," Biden told an audience outside the Chase Center in Wilmington. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Biden (2nd R), his wife, Jill Biden (R), Harris (2nd L) and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, appear onstage with their families. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and their families watch fireworks and drones spelling out "Biden" during their victory celebration after defeating Republican President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Del.,on Saturday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, for the first time since their election, will lay out their vision on Monday for leading the U.S. economic recovery in the COVID-19 era.

The two will give a joint address on the state of the economy from Wilmington, Del., at 1:45 p.m. EST.

Transition officials said Biden and Harris will speak about "economic recovery and building back better in the long-term."

Coronavirus cases in the United States have surged this month. There have been at least 100,000 new cases every day for almost two weeks. In the past week alone, there have been more than 1 million new cases.

House Democrats have been negotiating, unsuccessfully, for months with members of the Trump White House on a new round of relief aid, which purportedly will include more stimulus payments to Americans.

Republicans have refused to pass the House proposal, saying it is too large and costs too much. Similarly, the House has resisted Senate plans, which have been called "skinny" proposals. Democrats have said they don't go nearly far enough to help struggling Americans.

Ron Klain, Biden's White House chief of staff, said Sunday that bipartisan compromise is needed to get a relief deal done between now and when the 117th Congress begins on Jan. 3.

"There's a lot of things that are going to have to wait until Joe Biden is president, but this is not one of them," Klain told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, calling for direct aid to individuals and for local governments.

"This is a national crisis, it needs bipartisan action now."