Nov. 16 (UPI) -- For the 13th straight day, the United States has added more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases -- including more than a million over the past week alone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Updated data from the university shows a little more than 133,000 new cases and more than 600 coronavirus deaths nationwide on Sunday.

Advertisement

There haven't been fewer than 100,000 cases on any day sine Nov. 2. The two-week average is 126,500, nearly 70% higher the previous two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 11.04 million cases and about 246,300 deaths in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins.

Hospitalizations rose by 2,000 on Sunday, putting the national total just below 70,000, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Biotech Moderna provided some optimism on Monday by reporting its vaccine has so far proven to be almost 95% effective, based on interim data of its late-stage trial. Moderna's report came a week after Pfizer said its vaccine has shown to be about 90% effective.

In Iowa, serious cases reached another record high, officials said.

Smaller hospitals have run out of space for COVID-19 patients and are transporting them to facilities in Iowa City, state Sen. Zach Wahls told reporters.

"When we get to a point where [University Hospital] is full then we're going to be in a really dark place and so we should be taking this seriously right now." he said.

In California, the number of people hospitalized in Los Angeles County surpassed 1,000 over the weekend for the first time since late August. More than a quarter are intensive care.

The surge in new cases has prompted county officials to consider new restrictions.

"Amid the increase, the county Department of Public Health is expected to propose a set of recommendations for the Board of Supervisors this week," County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas told the Los Angeles Times.

"Potential options could be instituting a curfew so businesses do not have to completely close down again, but are more limited to essential activities."

In Minnesota, state Senate Republican leader Paul Gazelka said he's tested positive, days after it became known that an outbreak among GOP lawmakers was not disclosed to Democratic colleagues or to workers at the statehouse.

"I have been in quarantine since experiencing symptoms last Monday and will remain in quarantine as long as my doctor advises me to," Gazelka tweeted.

State Senate Democratic leader Susan Kent demanded that Gazelka resign his leadership post, citing a memo that showed that the positive tests were not shared with Democrats or staffers prior to a special session held last Thursday.