Nov. 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has filed a slimmed down version of a lawsuit in Pennsylvania that drops a key claim of misconduct in the election won by President-elect Joe Biden.

In documents filed Sunday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, attorneys for Trump's campaign removed a section that claimed nearly 700,000 votes were improperly tallied because election officials had restricted the ability of its observers to watch ballots being counted.

Advertisement

The amended complaint instead focuses on a much smaller number of potentially disputed ballots -- not enough to make a difference in a race in which Biden beat Trump by close to 70,000 votes, according to the official tally.

The suit names Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the election boards of seven counties as defendants. It accuses them of creating an illegal "two-tiered" voting system that held in-person voters to a different standard than those who submitted their ballots by mail.

The complaint claims officials provided "no meaningful access or actual opportunity to review and assess mail-ballots."

Rather than calling hundreds of thousands of ballots into question, the revised suit instead claims Trump was harmed because counties allowed voters to fix errors on their mail ballots.

"Now you're only talking about a handful of ballots," attorney Cliff Levine, representing the Democratic National Committee, told The Washington Post.

RELATED Pennsylvania judges toss 6 Trump campaign election challenges

"They would have absolutely no impact on the total count or on Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump."

The Pennsylvania suit is one of several Trump's campaign has filed nationwide. Most have been dismissed as lacking a factual basis and no votes have so far been invalidated.

Biden has tallied 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232, far more than the 270 needed to win the presidency, according to projections from NBC News, CBS News, ABC News and CNN.

RELATED Trump campaign walks away from Arizona elections lawsuit