The Bureau of Land Management will open up bids for leases to drill oil and gas on the coastal region of Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge this week. File Photo courtesy of USFWS/U.S. Department of the Interior/Facebook

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration moved this week to lock in oil and gas leases at Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge by asking companies to stake claims on tracts in the wilderness area that will be sold by the Interior Department.

Interior's "call for nominations" to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, covers 1.6 million acres in the wildlife refuge's coastal plain in northeast Alaska that the Bureau of Land Management estimates to contain between 4.25 billion and 11.8 billion barrels of technically recoverable oil.

Advertisement

"This call for nominations brings us one step closer to holding an historic first Coastal Plain lease sale, satisfying the directive of Congress in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and advancing this administration's policy of energy independence," BLM Alaska state director Chad Padgett told the Anchorage Daily News.

The area is home to caribou, polar bears, and more than 280 species of other wildlife.

RELATED Alaskans rocked by 3 overnight earthquakes

Conservation groups and Native American groups have sued over the plan, claiming it violates the Endangered Species Act and other environmental policies.

"Trump is trying to lock in climate chaos and the extinction of polar bears and other endangered arctic species on his way out the door. This is unconscionable," Kristen Monsell, senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement on Monday.

"The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge can't be replaced, so we can't let this lame-duck president give it away to Big Oil," Monsell added.

The BLM sale would take place before President-elect Joe Biden has been sworn in, and contradicts Biden's campaign vow to prevent drilling on public lands, spelled out on his website.

Biden's plan calls for banning oil and gas development on public lands and replacing them with renewable development, including "doubling offshore wind" by 2030.

In October, the Trump administration stripped federal protections for Alaska's Tongass National Forest, the largest old-growth forest in the United States, to logging and other business operations.