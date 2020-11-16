Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton said Monday he is stepping down from his post later this year.

President Donald Trump named Clayton to lead the SEC in 2017 and he became one of the longest-serving leaders in the administration.

"Working alongside the incredibly talented and driven women and men of the SEC has been the highlight of my career," Clayton said in a statement Monday.

"The U.S. capital markets ecosystem is the strongest and most nimble in the world, and thanks to the hard work of the diverse and inclusive SEC team, we have improved investor protections, promoted capital formation for small and larger businesses, and enabled our markets to function more transparently and efficiently."

The SEC touted more than $14 billion in monetary remedies, including a record $4.7 billion in fiscal 2020, and returned about $3.5 billion to harmed investors during Clayton's tenure. It paid some $565 million to whistle-blowers, including the largest single award in the program's history, $114 million.

"I am also grateful to my fellow commissioners and the SEC staff for their dedication," Clayton added. "Through their continued service, I know the SEC is well-positioned for prolonged success."

Under Clayton, SEC enforcement cases increased slightly more than they did under predecessor Mary Jo White, who headed the agency between 2013 and 2017. The SEC under Clayton brought just 32 insider-trading actions in 2019, the lowest number since 2016.

Clayton's SEC brought high-profile actions against Tesla founder Elon Musk and Elizabeth Holmes, who ran now defunct health technology company Theranos.

Earlier this year, Clayton told U.S. Attorney General William Barr he was interested in replacing Geoffrey Berman as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, even though he had no litigation experience. He ultimately moved away from that request.