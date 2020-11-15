Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday it would be beneficial for federal health officials to begin working with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team as COVID-19 cases in the United States continue to surge.

Fauci told CNN's State of the Union that it would be best for public health if health officials could work with Biden's team, although President Donald Trump and his administration have not allowed such cooperation as they have contested the results of the presidential election in several states.

"Of course it would be better if we could start working with them," Fauci said, adding that it has been "several months" since Trump met with the White House coronavirus task force.

The comments came as the United States reported 166,555 new cases and 1,266 new deaths from Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University's cumulative case tracker, one day after reporting a record of more than 184,000 cases.

Overall, the United States has reported world-leading totals of 10,914,044 cases and 245,646 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, stressed the importance of working with an incoming president before they take office.

"I've been through multiple transitions now, having served six presidents for 36 years. And it's very clear that the transition process that we go through ... is really important in a smooth handing over of the information as well as it's almost like passing the baton in a race," he said. "You don't want to stop and then give it to somebody, you want to essentially keep going."

He also said Biden made "an excellent choice" selecting Ron Klain as White House chief of staff, noting that they worked closely coordinating the Obama administration's response to the Ebola outbreak.

"He was absolutely terrific at the Ebola situation where we had a very successful ultimate endgame with Ebola," said Fauci.