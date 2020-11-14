Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The United States has recorded a new daily high of more than 184,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to updated data Friday.

The country has topped more than 100,000 new daily cases each day since Nov. 3, bringing the overall total since the pandemic started to 10.75 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Hospitalizations also hit a new high for the fourth consecutive day Friday with more than 68,500 nationwide, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

There were also 1,430 deaths Friday, the third time this week that figure has topped 1,300. There have been at least 244,403 deaths linked to the virus.

On Thursday, the United States eclipsed the 150,000 cases mark for the first time as experts at the University of Washington predicted a rising number of cases and deaths through the winter season.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model forecasts the United States will reach a single-day high of 333,000 cases on Jan. 1. It also projects deaths per day to rise to about 2,100 in mid-January, bringing total deaths to 438,941 by March 1.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Friday called for three restrictions to curb the spread, including a mask mandate, a statewide "safer at home" policy, and a plan to help exhausted health care workers.

Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the task force, said during a news conference Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases was skyrocketing across the region, the number of people hospitalized is "nearly three times what we described as a sustainable level," and the "real peak has yet to come."

"The statewide mask mandate is needed to save lives across the state," Garza said.

The new COVID-19 restrictions are set to take effect Tuesday.

In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials announced the state will temporarily re-enact a statewide order closing in-person services for all non-essential activities to curb the expected spike in COVID-19 cases.

Under the order, residents are advised to stay home except for essential trips, such as emergency medical care or getting food.

The restrictions will become effective Monday and last through Nov. 30.

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced a statewide two-week freeze to stop the spread of COVID-19 across the state. Among the measures, social gatherings both inside and outside will be limited to no more than six people, faith-based organizations will be limited to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors, restaurants will be limited to take-out and delivery, and gyms will be closed.

The order will take effect on Wednesday and last though Dec. 2 in all Oregon counties.

"If we want to give Oregon a fighting chance, we must take further measures to flatten the curve and save lives," Brown said. "I know this is hard, and we are weary. But, we are trying to stop this ferocious virus from quickly spreading far and wide. And in Oregon, we actually can do this."

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Friday that he is mobilizing the National Guard to help expand healthcare access as the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to overwhelm the state's healthcare system.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday the formation of a task force to support hospitals and help curb the COVID-19 cases over the winter.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday governors of the northeastern states will hold an emergency summit this weekend.

North Dakota has the most cases and the most deaths per 100,000 people in the country, according to the New York Times database.

Data from North Dakota's health department shows about 8.5% of staffed hospital beds remain available, with at least 421 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized.

On Friday, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced several mitigation measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, including requiring face coverings to be worn in indoor businesses and indoor public settings as well as outdoor public settings where physical distancing isn't possible.

The state health office order to wear face coverings will be effective from Nov. 14-Dec. 13.

Under other mitigation measures, restaurants and bars are limited to 50% capacity, not to exceed 150 patrons, under the order, and will be closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. except for take-out, curbside and delivery, according to an executive order, which will remain in effect from Monday until Dec. 13.