Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A magnitude-5.3 earthquake struck a remote area of Nevada early Friday a couple hundred miles from downtown Las Vegas, geologists said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was located in a desert area in west-central Nevada about 20 miles southeast of Mina, 120 miles southeast of Reno and 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The quake had a depth of nearly 4 miles.

The earthquake was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including several with a magnitude of about 3.0, the USGS said.

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

A magnitude-6.5 quake shook western Nevada and parts of California and Utah in May and damaged a major highway that connects Reno and Las Vegas. It was the strongest quake to his Nevada in more than 60 years.