Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A great majority of Americans believe that crime in the United States has risen over the past year -- unless it comes to their own communities, where most believe that crime has not gotten worse, according to a Gallup survey Friday.

The annual survey of residents' perception of crime, conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 15, showed a sizable 40-point gap between perceptions of crime nationally versus locally -- the largest gap in the three decades that Gallup has been tracking the issue.

According to the survey, 78% of respondents said there is now more crime nationwide than there was a year ago, an increase of 14 points over 2019. That's the largest year-to-year increase since 2005, Gallup said.

More than half of those who perceive more crime, 51%, said those instances of crime are of the "extremely" or "very" serious variety.

Gallup noted that the increase in criminal perception has largely been driven by politics.

"In most years, Gallup has found that those who identify with the party opposite the one occupying the White House are more likely than those identifying with the president's party to say crime in the U.S. has increased," Gallup wrote. "However, the latest figures offer an exception.

"Since last year, there has been a sharp increase among Republicans and Republican-identifying independents saying there is more crime in the U.S. than there was the previous year. The latest 83% among this group is up 24 points from last year and nears the previous high of 86%, measured in 2016."

Among Democrats, 73% also perceived a rise in crime. But the difference there over 2019 is an increase of just 4 points.

Gallup found, however, that when asking about crime in respondents' local areas, attitudes changed. Just 38% said they believe crime is rising in their communities and just 29%, a record low, said they'd feel unsafe walking in their neighborhood after dark -- a decline of 8 points from last year.

"This figure consistently ranged between 40% and 48% from 1972 to 1993," Gallup noted. "The overall decline in the trend since the early 1990s is consistent with the corresponding decrease in reported household crime victimization."

Gallup polled more than 1,000 adults in every state and Washington, D.C., for the survey, which has a margin of error of 4 points.