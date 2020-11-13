Nov. 13 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win Arizona late Thursday, further solidifying his victory in the 2020 presidential election.

With nearly all votes counted, Biden won 49.4% of the more than 3.4 million votes Arizonians cast in the general election to Trump's 49.07%, according to Arizona's Secretary of State's office.

ABC News, NBC News and CNN late Thursday projected the former vice president to win the state's 11 electoral votes, increasing his total to 290, well above the 270 threshold needed to secure the presidency.

The projections were announced as the Maricopa County Elections Department released its latest update on vote counting, stating Biden was in the lead by several thousand votes with only "a few hundred ballots left to count."

Trump, with 217 electoral votes, has yet to concede defeat and has filed several lawsuits in states and counties requesting recounts and to prevent results from being certified, citing widely discredited claims of voter fraud and tabulation errors.

On Thursday, elections experts said the 2020 election was the "most secure" in U.S. history as they found "no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised."

Trump's campaign has complained, without evidence, that Maricopa County incorrectly rejected ballots cast by in-person voters. Thursday, the Arizona Republican Party said it filed a lawsuit to enforce a hand recount by precincts in Maricopa County instead of vote centers.

The win by Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Arizona is the first for a Democratic ticket in the state since former President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore took the state in 1996.

"We did it, Arizona!" Democratic Party Chairwoman Felecia Rotellini tweeted late Thursday as news organizations confirmed their projections.

Two states don't yet have a projected winner. Biden holds a lead in Georgia and Trump in North Carolina.