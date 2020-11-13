Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Two people died and a third person was injured when steam pipe exploded at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Connecticut on Friday.

Authorities said a VA employee and a contractor died in the blast, but their names were not released. While the investigation continued, the West Haven Police Department suggested the incident was an accident and not connected to terrorism.

"This is an isolated incident with no threats to the public," the department said in a Facebook post.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said federal officials and local authorities are working together in investigating.

"At this time we can confirm that there have been two deaths, and our hearts go out to their families and colleagues at the VA center. This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and I have instructed our state agencies to provide full resources as the response and investigation continues," he said.

Charles Brough, vice president of Mulvaney Mechanical in Danbury, confirmed one of the company's employees died.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., issued a statement sharing his condolences.

"My heart breaks for the West Haven VA community and staff impacted by this morning's explosion," Blumenthal said on Twitter. "I'm visiting the site this afternoon and speaking to VA leadership about the causes and consequences of this tragedy."