Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A coalition of government security and elections officials said Thursday the 2020 general election was "the most secure in American history" and that there is no evidence it was compromised in anyway, refuting claims of widespread voter fraud and tabulation irregularities by President Donald Trump, his campaign and supporters.

The statement from the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency and several other top elections expert groups stands in contrast with the president, who has yet to concede defeat in the election to his democratic challenger, President-elect Joe Biden, and maintains he will still win.

The elections experts said in the the statement they can assure the public of the security and integrity of the election.

"The Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history," the statement said, adding in bold type, "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised."

"While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should, too," the statement said. "When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices, as they administer elections."

The elections experts said officials were reviewing and double-checking the entire election process prior to finalizing its results and that when states are close, many will recount ballots.

They said all states have paper records of each vote, which allows them to check and recount every ballot if necessary and to identify and correct mistakes or errors if any have occurred.

The statement was published while Trump and his campaign continue to make widely panned and unsupported claims of voter fraud. The Trump re-election campaign has filed several lawsuits against states and counties as part of an effort to discredit results that show Biden has been awarded more than the required 270 electoral votes to be named president-elect. Some of the lawsuits have been rejected.

It also comes amid mounting national security concerns over Trump's refusal to cooperate with Biden's transition team as he continues to insists he will win a second term in office.

On Thursday, Trump claimed the election was "rigged" in a tweet that was flagged by Twitter for being disputed.

Ballots are still being counted following last week's Election Day with two states still too close to call: Georgia is leaning toward Biden and North Carolina toward Trump, though both on slim margins, CNN and NBC reported. If Trump were to secure both, Biden would still win the presidency.