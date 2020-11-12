Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The attorneys for a woman on death row for killing a pregnant Missouri woman and stealing her baby sued for a stay of execution Thursday after they say they caught COVID-19 while traveling to meet with their client.

Lisa Montgomery, 52, of Kansas, is set to be executed Dec. 8 at the U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, Ind. She's one of several death row inmates set to be put to death this year after the U.S. Justice Department resumed federal executions this summer.

Montgomery was sentenced to death in 2007 for the 2004 death of Bobbie Jo Stinnett. Prosecutors said Montgomery visited Stinnett's home under the guise of purchasing a puppy. Once there, though, she strangled the woman, who was eight months pregnant, then cut the baby from her body. Montgomery tried to pass the newborn off as her own.

Police later recovered the baby and returned her safe to her father.

RELATED Jurors ask Trump to commute death sentence of federal inmate

Montgomery's lawyers have visited her multiple times since the federal government scheduled her execution in October, traveling from Nashville to Fort Worth, Texas, by air and making use of rental cars and hotels.

Montgomery is housed at Federal Medical Center Carswell, but would be transferred to the facility at Terre Haute if her execution proceeds.

Three days after their Nov. 2 visit, attorney Amy Harwell became ill with COVID-19 symptoms and fellow attorney Kelley Henry lost her sense of smell.

"Both have since tested positive for the virus and are experiencing debilitating symptoms, including overwhelming fatigue, headaches, chills, sweats, gastro-intestinal distress, inability to focus, and impaired thinking and judgment. They have been ordered by their doctors to strictly quarantine," a release announcing the lawsuit said.

They've sued, asking for a preliminary injunction staying Montgomery's execution as they recover from their illnesses.

Cornell Law School's International Human Rights Clinic, which is representing Montgomery, said the pandemic has made it difficult for her attorneys to do the investigations necessary to give her effective counsel in the last weeks before her scheduled execution.

"Mrs. Montgomery's lawyers cannot represent her because they are seriously ill, through no fault of their own. On the contrary, they are sick because Defendant [Attorney General William] Barr recklessly scheduled Mrs. Montgomery's execution in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. But for Barr's action, counsel would not have been stricken with the disease that is ravaging the country. But the pandemic affects more than counsel. Because of COVID-19, the experts familiar with her case cannot assess her mental state and therefore cannot participate in the clemency process," the lawsuit says.

Barr resumed federal executions in July after a 17-year hiatus. Daniel Lewis Lee, Wesley Purkey and Dustin Honken were executed in July; Lezmond Mitchell and Keith Dwayne Nelson in August; and William LeCroy and Vialva in September.

Several of the inmates attempted to have their executions delayed because of the pandemic, but were unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, hundreds of supporters, anti-domestic violence groups and prosecutors sent letters to President Donald Trump asking him to commute Montgomery's death sentence. They said she should be spared the death penalty because she has severe mental illness after experiencing physical, emotional and sexual abuse as a child. They said her mother trafficked her as a teenager.