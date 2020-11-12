Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Ford unveiled Thursday its 2022 E-Transit cargo van as part of its goal to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker highlighted the new Ford E-Transit as the first all-electric cargo van from a full-line automaker in North America, adding that it's doing its part to reduce carbon emissions by 2050 in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The E-Transit is part of Ford's investment of more than $11.5 billion in electrification through 2022, according to a company statement. In September, Ford broke ground on a new plant to build an all-electric F-150 pickup truck by mid-2022. In July, the automaker unveiled the new all-electric Mustang Mach-E to run on the racetrack, and the commercial version is set to arrive later this year.

"Ford is North America and Europe's commercial truck and van leader, so the transition of fleet vehicles to zero emissions, especially for the fast-growing last-mile delivery segment, is critical to achieve our carbon neutrality goal by 2050," Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. "Ford is ready to lead the charge, starting with the all-electric F-150 on the way. This is good for the planet and a huge advantage for customers to help lower their operating costs and provide connected fleet management technologies that will help their business."

Ford 2022 E-Transit will arrive in late 2021 in eight configurations, including three roof heights and three lengths, plus chassis cab and cutaway models and an electric motor target of 266 horsepower, according to Ford data. It will deliver an estimated range of 126 miles in the low-roof cargo van variant based on telematics data on fleet needs for prices starting under $45,000.

"This makes E-Transit ideal for commercial customers who know their drive routes and often work in urban environments," Ted Cannis, Ford North America general manager of commercial business, said in a statement. "Affordability is key, and our customers buy only what they need to get the job done. E-Transit provides ample range at a price that makes the transition to electric easy."

Yaroslav Hetman, global director of marketing for Ford electric trucks and commercial vehicles, added that commercial customers "view things through two lenses: total cost of ownership and safety."

The all-electric version of its cargo van can help deliver life-saving medical supplies, packages and food with "smart new features" to improve efficiency, such as connected vehicle technology for fleets to integrate day-to-day operations, a Ford video clip shows.

"We are doubling down on software and digital service to help our fleet customers grow and more efficiently run their businesses," Farley said.