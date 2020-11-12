Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Three more people who attended an Election Night event at the White House, including a key aide to President Donald Trump, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to news reports.

The New York Times, NBC News and Bloomberg reported that political director Brian Jack, an unidentified White House staffer and a guest Trump supporter tested positive for the coronavirus disease after attending the Nov. 3 party in the East Room of the White House.

Trump ally and political adviser Healy Baumgardner told NBC News she's the guest who tested positive.

The trio are the latest in the Trump administration to pick up COVID-19. Several others, including Trump and first lady Melania Trump, tested positive last month.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and campaign adviser David Bossie, who is leading Trump's legal challenges to the election results in several states, have also tested positive recently.

Dozens of top Trump aides, donors and allies -- many not wearing masks or physically distancing -- were seen in the East Room on Election Night to watch returns.

So far, at least 30 administration and campaign officials have tested positive since late September. More than a dozen who attended a Sept. 26 event at the Rose Garden to introduce Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett later tested positive.

A record 144,000 cases and nearly 2,000 deaths were added in the United States on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.