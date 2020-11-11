Nov. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is planning attend the annual Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C., but the event is closed to the public this year.

Trump hasn't made a public appearance since late last week, but will attend the ceremony and lay a wreath with first lady Melania Trump at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington, Va., cemetery, according to the president's schedule.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. EST.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and accompanying amphitheater, where the ceremony is traditionally held, has been closed to the public since the spring. Other select parts of the cemetery have reopened.

Wednesday's ceremony will begin with Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, a colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, laying a wreath at the tomb, which contains unidentified remains from each of the major U.S. military conflicts -- World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Officials said the ceremony will be modified this year to ensure physical distancing to mitigate the threat of COVID-19.

Certain areas of Arlington National Cemetery are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials said anyone not wearing a face mask will not be allowed to enter.