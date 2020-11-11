Nov. 11 (UPI) -- For the fourth time in only about a week, the United States has set another daily record for new COVID-19 cases -- and saw the most coronavirus deaths in three months, according to updated data Wednesday.

The data from researchers at Johns Hopkins University shows 136,300 new cases were added nationwide on Tuesday, topping the previous mark by about 8,000. New daily records were set Nov. 3, Nov. 5, Nov. 7 and Tuesday.

Combined, the United States has added about 971,000 new cases in the past eight days, according to Johns Hopkins.

Tuesday also saw the most deaths nationwide, about 1,400, since mid-August.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 10.26 million coronavirus cases and 239,700 deaths in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Hospitalizations reached a record high of about 62,000 Tuesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Of those patients, about 12,000 were in intensive care -- a level exceeded only by the early days of the outbreak in April.

The new data came on the same day Gallup said in a new survey that more Americans are concerned about the growing health crisis, but fewer are now willing to take steps to control the outbreak, like isolation and proper distancing.

In Texas, the El Paso area has seen a surge in cases and deaths. Officials say hundreds have died so far and funeral homes are struggling to keep up. Some funeral home directors are now having to create impromptu body storage spaces to cope.

Christopher Lujan, director of the Sunset Funeral Homes in El Paso, told KDBC-TV he's converted a music room into a walk-in cooler for storage.

"Hopefully we get people to understand that this pandemic is serious," he said.

Area hospitals are also inundated with patients. Some of the seriously ill have needed to be airlifted to other locations in New Mexico and Texas.

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his state is dealing with the worst surge of the pandemic so far, with hospitalizations spiking to about 4,200 per day.

Pritzker urged residents to wear masks and advised against large holiday gatherings, for the safety of front-line health workers.

"They need your help," he told reporters. "The nation is in a precarious place right now in this pandemic."

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to give a statewide address Wednesday to discuss the "critical stage" of the crisis.

Ohio officials reported a record number of cases Tuesday.