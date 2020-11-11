Nov. 11 (UPI) -- UPS will lift restrictions on employee appearance by allowing facial hair and natural Black hairstyles, the company said Wednesday.

The shipping company shared the changes in an announcement on its internal website first reported by The Wall Street Journal, saying they are part of an effort to "celebrate diversity rather than corporate restrictions."

Under the changes, the company will allow facial hair stating specifically that beards and mustaches "are definitely acceptable as long as they are worn in a businesslike manner and don't create a safety concern."

UPS will also allow hairstyles "such as afros, braids, curls, coils, locs, twists and knots" as well as eliminate any specific guidelines related to gender, such as length requirements for short.

"These changes reflect our values and desires to have all UPS employees feel comfortable, genuine and authentic while providing service to our customers and interacting with the general public," UPS said in a statement, according to CNN.

Many of the existing restrictions applied primarily to employees who work in public such as delivery drivers.

The company said the changes were made after CEO Carol Tome, the first female head executive in the company's history "listened to feedback from employees and heard that changes in this area would make them more likely to recommend UPS as an employer."