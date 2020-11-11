Nov. 11 (UPI) -- After several days out of the public eye, President Donald Trump made a trip to Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday for the traditional Veterans Day ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence made the trip across the Potomac River to honor the nation's fallen soldiers.

Advertisement

A 21-gun salute was fired as they arrived for the wreath-laying ceremony.

Amid a steady rainfall, Trump saluted and Pence placed a hand over his heart as "Taps" was played at the tomb.

Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, a colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, began the service by laying a wreath at the tomb, which contains unidentified remains from each of the major U.S. military conflicts -- World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

The event marked Trump's first public appearance since late last week. He was seen in public after golfing Saturday but has made no public remarks since losing the presidential election to Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and its accompanying amphitheater, where the ceremonies are always held, has been closed to the public since the spring. Other select parts of the cemetery have reopened.

The ceremony was modified this year to ensure physical distancing to mitigate the threat of COVID-19.