Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Ring has recalled about 350,000 of its doorbell units after dozens of users reported the devices caught fire.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday that the video doorbell's battery can overheat when incorrect screws are used to install the device, potentially posing a fire or burn hazard.

Ring received 85 reports of incorrect screws used, 23 of which ignited, causing "minor property damage." The company also received eight reports of "minor burns."

The company, which is owned by Amazon, said the recall includes the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell with the model number 5UM5E5. The device comes in two colors -- black and silver, or black and bronze.

Customers who have a Ring doorbell can check to see if their device is included in the recall by entering their device's serial number at the Ring website.

Ring said those with doorbells under recall should immediately stop installing the devices and contact the company for revised installation instructions. Those instructions can also be found on the Ring website.

"The safety of our customers is our top priority," a Ring spokesperson said in a statement to UPI. "We have and continue to work cooperatively with the CPSC on this issue, and have contacted customers who purchased a Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) to ensure they received the updated user manual and follow the device installation instructions. Customers do not need to return their devices."