Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A House committee report released Wednesday found that technology exists that would allow for Congress to securely conduct votes remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report by the House administration committee stated that the technology to allow the House to securely conduct secure voting is already in use by legislative bodies both within the United States and other countries, while citing the importance to implement remote voting as more than 75 members of Congress have either been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been exposed to someone with the virus.

Advertisement

"This staff report concludes that operable and secure technology exists that would permit the House to conduct remote voting and that such a tool could be developed to further establish the House's flexibility and resiliency to operate during the pandemic," the report stated.

The committee outlined that a remote voting system must meet four fundamental requirements: Only eligible voters can vote though no more than once, votes are cast as intended, votes are collected as cast and votes are counted as collected.

RELATED Puerto Rico officials find almost 200 cases of uncounted ballots

It also said certain security measures such as ensuring security of remote networks, issuing "dedicated voting devices" for lawmakers that would only be used to cast votes, publicizing votes immediately after they are cast to allow members to ensure there was no interference or irregularity and checking the system regularly for vulnerabilities.

The report also noted that half of the states in the nation and Washington, D.C., have enacted or are close to enacting provisions authorizing remote voting or meetings "in some form or fashion."

Wednesday's report comes after the House approved new rules in May allowing them to vote remotely by proxy in addition to holding remote committee hearings amid the pandemic.