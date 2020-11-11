Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Google released a new Doodle Wednesday, marking the U.S. federal holiday, Veterans Day.

Texas-based, Air Force veteran and guest artist Jenn Hassin crafted the artwork, which features red and white stripes across two corners and a blue background.

The word "Google" is spelled out in brownish grey cursive letters in the middle with a white star replacing the second "O."

"For the composition, I drew from patriotism and a heavy lean to service," Hassin said in a statement.

"The star and stripes respectfully give gratitude to the many patriots that help celebrate our nation's veterans. All other colors are military uniform hues that give tribute to those who have worn and are wearing the uniform," she added. "I relied heavily on the material. Ten different military uniforms donated from veterans ranging from the Vietnam era to today were used to make the Doodle: 3 Navy, 2 Army, 2 Air Force, 2 Marine Corps, 1 Coast Guard. All were entrusted to me with the promise that I would do my best to honor our nation's military and veterans with their transformed uniforms. The final Doodle holds hundreds of rolled up pieces of paper that are made from these once worn, but now deconstructed, military uniforms."

Veterans Day honors those who have served in the military.