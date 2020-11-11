Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Restaurants, retailers and public parks in the United States are honoring veterans and active-duty military personnel Wednesday with free items and special perks for Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is observed on Nov. 11 every year and honors all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. Many business each year offer special promotions or items. Here are a few of the perks this year:

Free food

Perhaps the greatest pool of perks for veterans are being offered by restaurants and other food vendors.

Chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Chili's, Golden Corral, Cracker Barrel, Outback Steakhouse, Denny's, California Pizza Kitchen, McDonald's, Red Robin, Wendy's and Applebee's are just some of the restaurants offering free or discounted meals to veterans to celebrate the holiday.

Starbucks, 7-Eleven, Krispy Kreme and Dunkin Donuts are also thanking service members with free coffee or donuts.

Some offers vary and may not be available at all restaurants or locations.

Retail

A number of retail outlets also wish to honor veterans on Wednesday with promotions and discounts.

Among the stores saluting service members are Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, Big Lots, Cabela's, Enterprise Car Sales, Home Depot, Office Depot, Staples and Target.

Great Clips and Sport Clips are also offering free haircuts for veterans and service members.

National parks

As it does each year, the National Park Service is offering free admission to all visitors to honor Veterans Day.

"Many national parks have direct connections to the American military -- there are dozens of battlefields, military parks and historic sites that commemorate and honor the service of veterans," the agency said in a statement.

"In addition, every national park is part of our collective identity that defines who we are and where we came from as a nation. They are tactile reminders of the values, the ideals, and the freedoms that our veterans protect."

Nationwide, there are more than 400 national parks that cover more than 80 million acres -- including iconic Yellowstone in Wyoming, Yosemite in Northern California and the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

The most popular parks in the United States last year were Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, the Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, Zion National Park in Utah and Yosemite, according to the NPS.

In Washington, D.C. all government offices will be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.

Many of the deals noted above require proof of service, such as a military ID, discharge papers, VA card and a veteran organization membership card. Dressing in uniform is also accepted as ID at some locations.