Nov. 11 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced new restrictions as COVID-19 cases increased in their states and the United States set another daily record for new infections.

The data from researchers at Johns Hopkins University shows 136,300 new cases were added nationwide Tuesday, topping the previous mark by about 8,000. New daily records were set Nov. 3, Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday.

Combined, the United States has added about 971,000 new cases in the past eight days, according to Johns Hopkins.

Tuesday also saw the most deaths nationwide, about 1,400, since mid-August.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 10.26 million coronavirus cases and 239,700 deaths in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Hospitalizations reached a record high of about 62,000 Tuesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Of those patients, about 12,000 were in intensive care -- a level exceeded only by the early days of the outbreak in April.

Cases have surged in New York, where Cuomo announced Wednesday that new restrictions would go into effect Friday. Private indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people, and gyms, bars and restaurants must close each night at 10 p.m. The curfew will apply only to restaurants licensed by the state liquor authority. Others may provide take-out after 10 p.m.

Cuomo told reporters the spread of the virus is mostly happening at bars, restaurants, gyms and house parties.

"COVID is getting worse by the day. All around the country. The fall surge is here. We are taking action but we need New Yorkers to do their part. Wear a mask. Get tested. Follow all health guidelines. Take this seriously," he tweeted.

New York reported 4,820 positive tests and 21 deaths Tuesday and 1,628 hospitalizations.

The new data came on the same day Gallup said in a new survey that a growing number of Americans are concerned about the growing health crisis, but fewer are now willing to take steps to control the outbreak, such as isolation and proper distancing, compared to earlier in the pandemic.

DeWine announced Ohio will reinstitute its statewide mask mandate as the state has reported 50,000 new COVID-19 cases within 13 days.

Under the new order, retail businesses will be required to post a face covering requirement sign at all public entrances and ensure that employees and customers wear masks.

DeWine will also form a Retail Compliance Unit that will inspect businesses to ensure compliance. A first violation will result in a written warning, while a second will result in the store being closed for 24 hours.

"We know that masks work. They are the easiest, most cost-effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19," he said at an afternoon press conference Wednesday.

In Texas, the El Paso area has seen a surge in cases and deaths. Officials say hundreds have died and funeral homes are struggling to keep up. Some funeral home directors are now having to create impromptu body storage spaces to cope.

Christopher Lujan, director of the Sunset Funeral Homes in El Paso, told KDBC-TV he's converted a music room into a walk-in cooler for storage.

"Hopefully we get people to understand that this pandemic is serious," he said.

Area hospitals are also inundated with patients. Some of the seriously ill have been airlifted to other locations in New Mexico and Texas.

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his state is dealing with the worst surge of the pandemic so far, with hospitalizations spiking to about 4,200 per day.

Pritzker urged residents to wear masks and advised against large holiday gatherings for the safety of front-line health workers.

"They need your help," he told reporters. "The nation is in a precarious place right now in this pandemic."