Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Several trial jurors in the case of a Texas man convicted of killing a married couple more than two decades ago asked President Donald Trump to commute his death sentence Tuesday.

Brandon Bernard, 40, is scheduled to be executed Dec. 10 at the U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, Ind. He's one of several death row inmates to be scheduled for lethal injection this year after the U.S. Justice Department resumed federal executions this summer.

Bernard was sentenced to death in 2000 for the 1999 deaths of Todd Bagley and Stacie Bagley, married youth ministers.

Prosecutors said the Bagleys gave Bernard and and accomplice a ride in their car, but the men held the couple at gunpoint and put them in the trunk of the vehicle. They stole the couple's money and a wedding ring before parking the vehicle at Fort Hood Army base and shooting both victims in the head, killing Todd Bagley. They set the car on fire, killing Stacie Bagley by smoke inhalation.

Because the murders took place on a military reservation, they were considered federal offenses.

An accomplice, Christopher Vialva, was executed for his role.

In their clemency petition, five jurors asked Trump to consider Bernard's age at the time of the crime -- 19 -- his clean prison record, his remorse and outreach work while incarcerated. They asked for his death sentence to be commuted to life in prison.

Jury foreman Calvin Kruger said that while the trial evidence showed that Bernard is "guilty beyond any doubt" of the murders, "it also clearly showed that Brandon Bernard was not the ringleader behind these offenses, but a follower."

He also said he didn't believe Bernard's attorney "did a good job in defending him."

"To me, it seemed like his attorneys were going through the motions and nothing more."

Two other jurors agreed with Kruger's assessment of the trial attorney.

Mark Bezy, a former federal Bureau of Prisons warden, said he supports clemency because of Bernard's record of good conduct. He said that "should Bernard's death sentence be commuted, the could and would function exceptionally well in a less-restrictive environment without posing any risk to institutional security and good order, or posing any risk to the safety and security of staff, inmates or others."

U.S. Attorney General William Barr resumed federal executions in July after a 17-year hiatus. Daniel Lewis Lee, Wesley Purkey and Dustin Honken were executed in July; Lezmond Mitchell and Keith Dwayne Nelson in August; and William LeCroy and Vialva in September.