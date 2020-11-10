FBI Director Andrew McCabe speaks to reporters at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on July 13, 2017. Tuesday, he was set to appear in the Senate to add testimony to the judiciary committee's "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will testify Tuesday before the Senate judiciary committee in the fourth stage of the panel's investigation into the origins of the bureau's Russia investigation.

McCabe is the only witness scheduled to testify at the hearing, "Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation," which will begin at 11 a.m. EST.

Advertisement

"Crossfire Hurricane" was the code name given to the FBI investigation that examined possible links between Trump's campaign and Moscow and whether there was collusion to defeat Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the election four years ago.

McCabe, who was fired by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions two days before his scheduled retirement in early 2018, was originally set to appear before the committee last month but the session was postponed after several Republican senators tested positive for COVID-19.

Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham and Republican panel members are examining the FBI's investigation to see if its origins were politically motivated.

In a report last year, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found no political bias in the FBI's maneuvers -- but said there were some errors. Among them, he said, the FBI did not meet its responsibility of "heightened candor" when it gave Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants for then-Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Horowitz looked into the matter after complaints by President Donald Trump that the bureau unlawfully spied on members of his 2016 campaign and were motivated to help Clinton. His inquiry found no evidence to support those claims.

To date, there have been three hearings before the committee on the matter. During the most recent, in September, former FBI Director James Comey defended the bureau's actions under his leadership.

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates testified before the committee in August and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appeared in June.

Like Comey, his former boss at the bureau, McCabe defended the investigation in prepared remarks ahead of Tuesday's hearing.

"We didn't open a [bias] case because we liked one candidate or didn't like the other one," he said. "We didn't open a case because we intended to stage a coup or overthrow the government. We didn't open a case because we thought it might be interesting or because we wanted to drag the FBI into a heated political contest.

"We opened a case to find out how the Russians might be undermining our elections."

Federal officials have said Russian actors also made efforts to intervene in the 2020 presidential election, in which former Vice President Joe Biden defeated Trump. He will take office in January.