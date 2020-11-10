Boeing lags behind rival Airbus amid the grounding of the 737 Max. File Photo by Cityswift/Flickr

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Boeing lags behind its European aircraft manufacturing competitor Airbus, new figures show.

Airbus delivered 72 passenger aircraft in October. This figure equates to more than five times as many as U.S. manufacturer Boeing, which delivered 13 jetliners.

The Airbus deliveries ranged from the smaller 55 single-aisle passenger jets, such as the A220s and A320 family jets, to the superjumbo A380.

Deliveries included 12 A220s, 43 A320 family jets, four midsize A330s, 12 large A350s and one A380.

Smaller aircraft like the Airbus A220 reduce fuel and maintenance costs and are easier to fill up than larger planes while travel demand is still low amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Simply Flying. Some of the larger planes were delivered due to contractual obligations.

Meanwhile, Boeing posted zero new orders for a second straight month, according to data posted on the company's website Tuesday, days after Airbus won 11 new orders.

The U.S. aircraft manufacturer also removed another 37 Max jets from its order book. Since March 2019, the 737 Max has been grounded after two crashes killed 346 people.

Boeing cannot resume Max shipments until U.S. regulators lift a flying ban.

Boeing's net order tally for the year, including removals for the Max jet, is negative 1,020 airplanes compared with Airbus' net order total for the year of 308 aircrafts.