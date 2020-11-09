Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared by more than 1,070 points Monday, its first day of trading since Democratic nominee Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 presidential race.

The blue chip stock index rose by about 1,700 points in the opening minutes after the starting bell.

By 11 a.m., the Dow was up about 1,070 points. The S&P 500 was up 80 points and the Nasdaq composite was up about 100.

Biden was projected on Saturday as the winner of the presidential contest after the major outlets called Pennsylvania in his favor. The state's 20 electoral votes put Biden over the 270 mark needed to win. President Donald Trump has refused to concede.

The Dow's movement also followed an announcement by drugmaker Pfizer earlier Monday, which reported that late-stage data for its COVID-19 vaccine has so far indicated that the vaccine is about 90% effective.

Also Monday, Biden's transition team announced its 13-member COVID-19 advisory task force, which will be co-chaired by former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Marcella Nunez-Smith, a public health expert at the Yale School of Medicine.