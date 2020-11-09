GM is recalling 217,000 vehicles because missing bolts on a transmission end cap may cause fluid leaks that could stop car engines or lead to fires. Photo courtesy National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- General Motors is recalling more than 217,000 vehicles built between 2018-2020 for the risk of transmission leaks that could cause car engines to stop during travel and possibly ignite engine fires.

The recall affects Chevrolets including the 2018 Malibu and 2018 and 2019 Cruze as well as the 2019 and 2020 Equinox and Traverse and the 2020 Chevy Blazer. Also recalled are GMC cars, including the 2018 through 2020 GMC Terrain and the 2019 and 2020 GMC Acadia. Buick Encores and Enclaves built in 2019-2020 and Buick LaCrosses built between 2018 and 2020 are included, as well as the 2019 and 2020 Cadillac XT4 and the 2020 Cadillac XT6.

The company said two bolts on the end caps of transmission auxiliary fluid accumulators were either missing or might be loose, which could cause transmission fluid to leak.

"A transmission oil leak may progress to a loss of propulsion, which could increase the risk of a crash," the company said in a recall report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Commission. "A transmission oil leak in the presence of an ignition source may increase the risk of fire."

Assembly-line software errors "may have allowed start-stop accumulators to be released from the supplier's automated bolt torque station without two required bolts," the company added.

Owners of the affected vehicles can contact dealers, starting Dec. 14, to inspect the cars to see if repairs are needed, GM said.