Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Three people were injured in a shooting at the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday night and a person of interest was in custody, police said.

The shooting took place inside the hotel's indoor Adventuredome theme park and police responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired at the landmark on the Las Vegas Strip.

Three people were found with gunshot injuries and taken to University Medical Center where they remained in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a person of interest was in custody and was being questioned.

An investigation into a motive for the shooting is underway but Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department representative Lt. Dori Koren said the incident was believed to have sparked from a fight between two groups.

"We do believe this is an isolated incident involving a fight between two different groups of individuals inside the Adventuredome," Koren said. "This is not an active shooter, and we do believe that there is no further threat at this time to anyone else in the public."