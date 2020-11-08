Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Eta heads closer to South Florida after making landfall Saturday night in Cuba.

DeSantis issued the order Saturday for the following counties: Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach.

The National Hurricane Center says Eta is forecast to pass near or over the Florida Keys on Sunday night and early Monday. Then Eta will move over southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service Miami office predicted that Homestead to Fort Lauderdale could see 10 to 15 inches of rain through Wednesday, the Miami Herald reported.

A flood warning is in effect for portions of coastal/metro Broward, northern Miami-Dade and southern Palm Beach counties, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

A tropical storm's maximum sustained winds are at least 39 miles per hour. A hurricane is at least 74 mph.

In South Florida, a Hurricane Watch is in effect from the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay, and the Florida coast from Deerfield Beach to Bonita Beach.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Florida coast from Brevard/Volusia County line to Englewood, including Florida Bay; Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas and Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Florida coast from north of Englewood to Anna Maria Island.

In its 7 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Eta was about 280 miles south-southeast of Miami with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Eta was moving north-northeast at 12 mph.

The center says re-strengthening is forecast after the storm moves over the Atlantic Ocean, and Eta is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it moves near or over the Florida Keys.

The center says Eta is expected "to produce dangerous storm surge, flash floods and strong winds" over the Keys.

The Monroe County School District canceled school for Monday. Other public schools had not made a decision yet.

Also, Miami Dade College announced all classes, online and in-person, and college operations will be closed on Sunday and Monday in an abundance of caution.

Monroe County announced evacuation orders for occupants of mobile homes and live-aboard vessels.

Airports in Monroe will continue normal operations through Sunday.

Florida Power and Light was warning its customers about outages.

"While uncertainty remains in the forecast, we are expecting widespread outages in parts of our service area," FPL wrote on its website. "We are restoring outages as they occur. Please finalize your preparations and stay safe."

On Saturday night, the Coast Guard set port condition Zulu for port of Key West, Miami, Everglades, Palm Beach and Fort Pierce, meaning no vessels may enter to transit within these ports without permissions of the captain of the port.