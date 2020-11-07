Voters place their ballots in an official ballot drop-box in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

In-person voting started for most California counties last weekend as local elections officials opened polling places early to avoid crowds on Election Day. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Voters cast their ballots at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, one of 768 in-person voting centers opened throughout Los Angeles County. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Poll workers at the Frederick polling station said 66 people were in line when polls opened and expected a large turnout. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Frederick County, Md., residents wait in line to vote at the Urbana library in Frederick, Md., near Washington, D.C. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

A woman identifying herself as a Trump Victory Volunteer watches voters outside the fire station. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Residents line up to vote at the Gettysburg Fire Station in Gettysburg, Pa. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Social distancing is in effect in voting lines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Voting stations are set and ready for Florida voters at the West Boynton Beach Library in Boynton Beach, Fla.. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Poll workers assist Georgia residents in checking in to vote. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Turnout is light in the morning at the fairgrounds. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many voters cast their ballots by mail this election. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Voter access cards are sanitized at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Poll worker Khadijah Theus checks a voter's identification at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville, Ga. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Campaign workers applaud as President Donald Trump visits the Republican National Committee Annex in Arlington, Va. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

An eagle logo frames a Carroll County, Md., resident voting at Francis Scott Key High School in Union Bridge. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Florida residents stand in the voting booths at the Miami Fire Station 2 in Miami. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

A Florida resident waits to deposit his voting ticket at the Miami Fire Station 2 in Miami. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

A Georgia voter wears an American flag mask while voting at at Shorty Howell Park in Lawrenceville, Ga. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Nikara Paniagua, of Lawrenceville, Ga., drops her ballot in a dropbox at Shorty Howell Park. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

A voter turns in his ballot at a drop off in the Civic Center of San Francisco. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A voter turns in his ballot at a drop off in the Civic Center of San Francisco. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Protesters gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza a block away from the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thanks her campaign team outside of her Bronx office in New York City on Election Day. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Campaign workers layout social-distancing circles as they setup for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's election night rally, in Wilmington, Del. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Poll worker Heather Huewe wears a VOTE mask holding a "I Voted Today" sticker as she works at the Old Bonhomme School in Olivette, Mo. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Ohio residents cast their votes on election day in Medina, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Florida residents line up at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for COVID-19 test on Election Day. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

An Ohio voter gives his information to a worker through a plastic barrier prior to casting his votes at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

A security guard checks the temperature of a voter as she enters the building on election day at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Two women pray on the ground at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

A porcelain "Make America Great Again" hat made by artist Connor Czora is seen shattered on the ground at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

People watch a jumbotron at a watch party in McPherson Square near the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Thomas reacts while watching CNN election results at McPherson Square near the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Watch party goers gather at McPherson Square near the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A Washington D.C. resident casts his vote at the Columbia Heights Educational Campus an hour before polls close. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Watch party goers gather at McPherson Square near the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

People watch as election results come in at Times Square in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Washington D.C. residents casts their votes at the Marie Reed Elementary School minutes before polls closed. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Patrons of Harry's Restaurant watch election results in an outdoor seating area in Washington D.C. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

On Election Day, supporters and protestors of President Donald Trump gather amid COVID-19 and a polarized political environment. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in races for the House of Representatives, at Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo

A projection is seen on St. John's Church at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Protesters gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza a block away from the White House and watch election results. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Staff board up the Sofitel Hotel as customers watch results on CNN a few blocks away from the White House on election night in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

With up to 22 million ballots to count, California election officials will take weeks to get a final count. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Voters cast their ballots at a drive-through voting center at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Biden expressed optimism and said it will take time to count the votes in critical battleground states. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Democratic nominee Joe Biden (L) and wife Jill Biden greet supporters at a parking lot in Wilmington, Del. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

As of Election Day, there are still not results of the presidential race. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A fire breaks out in Times Square as Trump makes a speech from the White House in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump gestures to his guests after making a statement to the nation as his supporters look on in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. early on Wednesday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Protestors march to call attention to democracy and climate change awareness in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Cases of ballots wait to be counted at a North Side warehouse in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Biden had a slight advantage in the national popular vote but electoral college votes are still being counted. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Empty cars are seen at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's election night rally site as the election results are still undecided in the presidential election in Wilmington, Del., on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Biden supporters celebrate the forecasting of a win in Michigan in McPherson Square near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Biden supporters celebrate the forecasting of a win in Michigan in McPherson Square near the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Though Joe Biden has a lead over President Donald Trump, he said Wednesday he is not prepared to declare victory until all the votes are counted. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Protesters hold up signs at a Count Every Vote rally on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Remarks by Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden are shown on a monitor in the press briefing room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Shawn Thiew/UPI | License Photo

Votes are still being counted and there is still no declared winner in the presidential Election between candidates current President of the United States Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Protesters hold up signs at a Count Every Vote rally in Washington Square in New York City on Wednesday night. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Trump's notes are seen as he makes a statement in the Brady Press Briefing Room. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump makes a statement in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Local and foreign press broadcast standup on Black Lives Matter Plaza on the continuing presidential electoral votes as the count narrows to a close, near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Local and foreign press broadcast standup on Black Lives Matter Plaza on the continuing presidential electoral votes as the count narrows to a close, near the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A bird flies past a jumbotron displaying "Count Every Vote" at McPherson Square near the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Supporters of Joe Biden march in the streets near Black Lives Matter Plaza to the edge of Lafayette Park that borders the White House in Washington, D.C. on Friday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Cameras monitor the processing of ballots at the Allegheny County vote processing warehouse on the north side of Pittsburgh on Friday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Workers process ballots before they're counted with observers in place at the Allegheny County vote processing warehouse on the north side of Pittsburgh on Friday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- America entered its fifth day of counting ballots to determine who will be the next president Saturday, with Joe Biden leading in votes in key battleground states.

Electoral college votes have been locked for days for Biden and President Donald Trump at 253 to 214, respectively. To win the presidency, one of the candidates needs to reach 270 votes.

Biden also leads in the popular vote, with 50.5% of the votes to Trump's 47.7%.

Those electors all hinge on a handful of states that remained too close to call Saturday morning -- Alaska (which has 3 electoral votes), Arizona (11), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15) and Pennsylvania. One elector also has yet to be decided in Maine.

The outcome of the race could come Saturday -- Pennsylvania, alone, carries enough electors to potentially reside the race. With 96% of the vote counted there, Biden increased his lead to 28,833 votes as of Saturday morning.

Biden has 3,336,887 votes (49.6%) to Trump's 3,308,054 (49.1%).

Tens of thousands of ballots in Philadelphia and Allegheny counties were delaying the vote-counting process.

RELATED Nancy Pelosi seeks 4th term as speaker of the House

In Philadelphia County, poll workers were counting what they described as "problem child ballots," those that have issues such as incorrectly placed signatures, or wrong or missing dates, according to CNN.

In Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh is located, officials were reviewing a batch of incorrect ballots sent to residents. Elections officials sent a new, corrected ballot to those same residents, but now they're evaluating whether those voters submitted the incorrect one, the correct one, both, or voted in person.

Officials there said they'd release the results of some 20,000 votes in batches throughout the day Saturday.

Meanwhile in Georgia, Biden's lead grew to 7,248 votes as of Saturday morning with 99% of the vote counted. The Democrat had 2,461,455 votes (49.4%) to Trump's 2,454,207 (49.3%).

Elections officials said a recount is all but certain in the state, which forces the process if the difference between the candidates is 0.5% or less.

There were about 12,000 provisional ballots being evaluated as well as some 8,000 military and overseas ballots.

In Arizona, Biden lead hovered around 30,000 votes with 95% of the votes counted.

The former vice president had 1,604,067 votes (49.6%) to Trump's 1,574,206 votes (48.6%).

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said there are about 173,000 votes outstanding in the state, about one-third of which were provisional.

RELATED Police arrest 2 in Philadelphia over possible plot against vote counters

Nevada has about 125,000 votes outstanding, about half of which are provisional. Biden leads there by about 23,000 votes with 93% of the vote counted.

Biden has 632,558 votes (49.8%) and Trump 609,901 (48%).

Alaska is leaning heavily in favor of Trump, with 62.9% of the votes for the president and 33% for Biden. Since only about 47% of the vote has been counted, though, the race has yet to be called.