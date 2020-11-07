Fort Lauderdale residents filled sandbags in advance of Tropical Storm Eta, which is expected to bring coastal flooding and high winds to South Florida starting on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the City of Fort Lauderdale

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Emergency responders and residents on the southern tip of Florida braced for the arrival on Sunday of Tropical Storm Eta, which is predicted to bring between 5 - 15 inches of rain, 60-mph. winds and storm surge up to 3 feet across the state's coastline.

South Florida could start experiencing torrential rain and life-threatening flooding on Sunday morning, along with damaging winds and storm surge, the National Hurricane Center said.

An emergency shelter was opened at the fairgrounds in Miami Dade, and sandbags were distributed to Fort Lauderdale residents in advance of the storm.

Miami Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez declared a state of emergency Friday ahead of the storm, urging those evacuating from mobile homes and low-lying areas to go to emergency centers and not to forget to bring masks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis advised residents to "gather seven days of supplies" and prepare for heavy rain and flooding.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Department of Transportation will begin to lock down drawbridges in Broward and Palm Beach counties by 6 a.m. Sunday morning, so boat owners were urged to move vessels inland immediately.

Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruther announced evacuation orders for occupants of "mobile homes and live-aboard vessels," who are urged to take shelter with family and friends.

"Residents need to monitor this storm and be prepared for high tropical storm force sustained winds and hurricane strength gusts," said Shannon Wiener, Monroe County Emergency Management director in a statement. "Please secure all boats and outside items today for this event."

Florida Electric Power and Light said the utility would have staff on standby to help with any storm-related power outages.

"We can pull our own people from around where we have our different customers all over the state, but we can also ask for resources from outside the state of Florida," FPL spokesperson Peter Robbins told WSVN. "We've done that here, so the most important thing is to have the people ready and in place."

Eta killed dozens of people and caused extensive damage in Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Nicaragua when and caused extensive damage when it slammed into Central America last Tuesday and Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. Eta then weakened into a tropical depression, but got a second wind and gained strength as it headed back into the Gulf of Mexico and then across the Caribbean.