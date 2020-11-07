Trending Stories

Joe Biden elected 46th president of United States, defeating Donald Trump
Joe Biden elected 46th president of United States, defeating Donald Trump
U.S. Senate control: 2 races in Georgia head to runoff
U.S. Senate control: 2 races in Georgia head to runoff
Reports: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has COVID-19
Reports: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has COVID-19
Joe Biden's election to presidency caps five decades in politics
Joe Biden's election to presidency caps five decades in politics
Iran sets new daily record for COVID-19 cases
Iran sets new daily record for COVID-19 cases

Follow Us

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Photo Gallery

 
2020 election: scenes from final stretch of presidential campaign
2020 election: scenes from final stretch of presidential campaign
 
Back to Article
/