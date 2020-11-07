Trending Stories

Joe Biden elected 46th president of United States, defeating Donald Trump
U.S. Senate control: 2 races in Georgia head to runoff
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris call for unity: It's 'time to heal'
Reports: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has COVID-19
Joe Biden's election to presidency caps five decades in politics
