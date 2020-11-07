Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Three earthquakes shook the Anchorage, Alaska area Saturday morning.

The strongest registered at magnitude 5.0 and took place right before 3:30 a.m., 20 miles north of Anchorage, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

About 20 minutes later, a magnitude-3.9 quake shook nearby.

A third, with a magnitude of 4.4, was recorded just after 6 a.m.

All three quakes were located at depths of about 25 miles, and the Alaska Earthquake Center said all three quakes were felt throughout the greater Anchorage area and in the town of Wasilla about 45 miles north.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said it did not anticipate a tsunami after the quake.

In July, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Alaska's south coast, initiating a tsunami warning that was later canceled.

Officials temporarily diverted northbound traffic on the Glenn Highway as they inspected the bridges over the Knik River.