Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said officers have arrested an 18-year-old man for the shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell.

In a statement on Thursday, the Grand Prairie Police Department said officers arrested D'Jon Antone on Wednesday without incident for capital murder and was being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators said Hassell's death was the result of "a random robbery by the suspect, who was not a resident of the City of Grand Prairie."

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday found Hassell suffering from gunshot wounds.

The responding officers rendered first aid before the 30-year-old actor was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

His manager, Alan Mills, said Hassell, who lived in Waco, was shot in the abdomen while outside his girlfriend's Grand Prairie apartment.

Hassell is best known for starring in NBC's Surface and the 2010 film The Kids are All Right with Mark Ruffalo and Julianne Moore.

Authorities said the case will be referred to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.