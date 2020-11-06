Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Philadelphia say they arrested two men late Thursday near the downtown convention center in connection with a possible attack plot at a location where election officials are counting ballots.

Police said they spotted a silver SUV parked outside the Philadelphia Convention Center that fit the description of a vehicle that might be carrying several armed men. Police were informed that the men were carrying AR-15 assault rifles.

Advertisement

The vehicle had markings that indicated support for President Donald Trump, who is in a close presidential race with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Police said they found numerous firearms inside of the SUV.

Two men were arrested near the vehicle but authorities did not say how they were connected with the investigation.

Pennsylvania is one of several states that are counting their final ballots in federal, state and local races. Biden holds an edge in the overall electoral count and Pennsylvania, with 20 electoral votes, will be critical for he or Trump to win the election.

Election officials are counting thousands of remaining ballots at the convention center.