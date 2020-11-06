Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Nancy Pelosi on Friday asked her colleagues in the House to re-elect her as speaker as the Democratic Party appears to retain control of the chamber in Tuesday's election.

If House Democrats back her again, she'll serve a fourth term as the highest-ranking member of the House of Representatives when the 117th Congress begins Jan. 3.

"Our vision for the next two years must be built on the success of Democratic House majority in the 116th Congress, and to harness the extraordinary visions, values and vibrancy of our caucus to secure the progress that the American people deserve," Pelosi wrote in a letter to her colleagues.

"In that spirit, I am writing to request your support to be re-elected as speaker. I do so with utmost respect for the diverse viewpoints in our Democratic caucus, the gravity of this role and the urgency of the challenges ahead. I also do so with great joy and appreciation to so many of you who have already offered your support and encouragement."

Pelosi said that with House control and a likely win by Joe Biden for the presidency, Democrats have a "mandate for progress and healing."

She said that under her leadership, the House would focus on passing legislation to benefit seniors, veterans, immigrations, LGBTQ Americans, women, young people and frontline communities.

The balance of power in the new Senate, meanwhile, is even, with 48 Democrats and 48 Republicans after Tuesday's election. The two final races in Georgia will likely be decided in a runoff election in January. Until then, the vice president breaks any ties in the upper chamber.

If Biden secures the 270 electoral votes needed to become president, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will become vice president. Biden's current electoral count is 253 to President Donald Trump's 213, with votes leaning in the former vice president's favor in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada.