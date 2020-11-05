Protesters hold up signs at a Count Every Vote rally in Washington Square in New York City on Wednesday night. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Votes are still being counted and there is still no declared winner in the presidential Election between candidates current President of the United States Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Remarks by Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden are shown on a monitor in the press briefing room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Shawn Thiew/UPI | License Photo

Protesters hold up signs at a Count Every Vote rally on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Though Joe Biden has a lead over President Donald Trump, he said Wednesday he is not prepared to declare victory until all the votes are counted. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Biden supporters celebrate the forecasting of a win in Michigan in McPherson Square near the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Empty cars are seen at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's election night rally site as the election results are still undecided in the presidential election in Wilmington, Del., on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Biden had a slight advantage in the national popular vote but electoral college votes are still being counted. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Cases of ballots wait to be counted at a North Side warehouse in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Protestors march to call attention to democracy and climate change awareness in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump gestures to his guests after making a statement to the nation as his supporters look on in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. early on Wednesday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

A fire breaks out in Times Square as Trump makes a speech from the White House in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

As of Election Day, there are still not results of the presidential race. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Democratic nominee Joe Biden (L) and wife Jill Biden greet supporters at a parking lot in Wilmington, Del. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Biden expressed optimism and said it will take time to count the votes in critical battleground states. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A supporter watches form a sunroof of a car during Biden's election night rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Voters cast their ballots at a drive-through voting center at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

With up to 22 million ballots to count, California election officials will take weeks to get a final count. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Staff board up the Sofitel Hotel as customers watch results on CNN a few blocks away from the White House on election night in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Protesters gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza a block away from the White House and watch election results. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A projection is seen on St. John's Church at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in races for the House of Representatives, at Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo

On Election Day, supporters and protestors of President Donald Trump gather amid COVID-19 and a polarized political environment. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Patrons of Harry's Restaurant watch election results in an outdoor seating area in Washington D.C. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

A man watches election coverage at Harry's Restaurant. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Joshua Hemminger of Arlington, Va., watches election results at Harry's Restaurant. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Washington D.C. residents casts their votes at the Marie Reed Elementary School minutes before polls closed. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

People watch as election results come in at Times Square in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Watch party goers gather at McPherson Square near the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A Washington D.C. resident casts his vote at the Columbia Heights Educational Campus an hour before polls close. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Thomas reacts while watching CNN election results at McPherson Square near the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

People watch a jumbotron at a watch party in McPherson Square near the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A porcelain "Make America Great Again" hat made by artist Connor Czora is seen shattered on the ground at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Two women pray on the ground at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Medina, Ohio residents cast their votes on election day. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Ohio residents cast their votes while wearing masks. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

A security guard checks the temperature of a voter as she enters the building on election day at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

An Ohio voter gives his information to a worker through a plastic barrier prior to casting his votes at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Florida residents line up at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for COVID-19 test on Election Day. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Ohio residents cast their votes on election day in Medina, Ohio. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Poll worker Heather Huewe wears a VOTE mask holding a "I Voted Today" sticker as she works at the Old Bonhomme School in Olivette, Mo. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Campaign workers layout social-distancing circles as they setup for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's election night rally, in Wilmington, Del. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Vehicles are parked for Biden's election night rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Campaign workers unpack cones for Biden's election night rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thanks her campaign team outside of her Bronx office in New York City on Election Day. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Protesters gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza a block away from the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A voter turns in his ballot at a drop off in the Civic Center of San Francisco. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nikara Paniagua, of Lawrenceville, Ga., drops her ballot in a dropbox at Shorty Howell Park. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

A Georgia voter wears an American flag mask while voting at at Shorty Howell Park in Lawrenceville, Ga. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

A Florida resident waits to deposit his voting ticket at the Miami Fire Station 2 in Miami. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Florida residents stand in the voting booths at the Miami Fire Station 2 in Miami. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

An eagle logo frames a Carroll County, Md., resident voting at Francis Scott Key High School in Union Bridge. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Carroll County voting slowed in the early afternoon. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Campaign workers applaud as President Donald Trump visits the Republican National Committee Annex in Arlington, Va. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Trump speaks at the RNC Annex. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Poll worker Khadijah Theus checks a voter's identification at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville, Ga. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Voter access cards are sanitized at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Turnout is light in the morning at the fairgrounds. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many voters cast their ballots by mail this election. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Poll workers assist Georgia residents in checking in to vote. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

A Georgia resident casts a vote. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Voting stations are set and ready for Florida voters at the West Boynton Beach Library in Boynton Beach, Fla.. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Social distancing is in effect in voting lines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Residents line up to vote at the Gettysburg Fire Station in Gettysburg, Pa. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

A woman identifying herself as a Trump Victory Volunteer watches voters outside the fire station. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

A Gettysburg polling manager greets voters at the Gettysburg Fire Station polling place. Photo by David Tulis /UPI | License Photo

Frederick County, Md., residents wait in line to vote at the Urbana library in Frederick, Md., near Washington, D.C. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Poll workers at the Frederick polling station said 66 people were in line when polls opened and expected a large turnout. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Voters cast their ballots at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, one of 768 in-person voting centers opened throughout Los Angeles County. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

In-person voting started for most California counties last weekend as local elections officials opened polling places early to avoid crowds on Election Day. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Voters place their ballots in an official ballot drop-box in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo