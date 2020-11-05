Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The United States set a new record for the second consecutive day reporting more than 120,000 new cases, as 16 states reported new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The United States reported 121,054 new cases and 1,187 deaths on Thursday, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University, registering a new single-day record a day after more than 100,000 cases reported nationwide on Wednesday.

Overall the United States has reported 9,544,315 COVID-19 cases and 234,300 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins.

Additionally, 16 states reported all-time highs in COVID-19 hospitalizations including Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

"Our number of hospitalized people goes up every day. These are a lot of Kentuckians who are fighting for their lives," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday, according to CNN. "There's a lot of pain out there and it's hitting everybody."

Dr. George Monks, head of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, called for a mask mandate in the state as it reached 1,026 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

"We've got to do something different. The pathway we are on is unsustainable," Monks said.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced the new order, which strengthens the state's mask mandate by requiring people to wear face coverings in public "regardless of the ability to maintain physical distance," as the state recorded 183 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

"We have recorded yet another day of record-high case numbers. This deadly and dangerous virus is spreading all across our state." Mills said. "Protect your family. Protect a health care worker. Protect the elderly. Wear your face covering. Save lives. It is that simple."

Maine's record high comes as cases have surged throughout the United States with