Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities said at least 30 people have been arrested overnight in Portland, Ore., and New York City amid protests that erupted in response to the U.S. presidential election.

At least 10 people were arrested Wednesday evening in downtown Portland where a demonstration was declared a riot as police were pelted with projectiles, storefronts were smashed and ATMs were damaged.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown activated the National Guard to assist local law enforcement with combating the widespread violence.

Police said a man arrested for throwing a molotov cocktail at officers was in possession of a loaded rifle, several ammunition magazines, an improvised explosive device, a knife, cans of spray paint and was wearing a tactical vest with ballistic plates when he was detained.

Commercial-grade fireworks, hammers and at least one gas mask were also obtained from those arrested, authorities said.

The demonstration of some 350 people formed in the North Park Blocks of Portland before marching downtown and was declared a riot after the violence erupted, police said.

"Unified command has given messages to the crowd over loudspeaker, informing the crowd that we support their right to freedom of speech, but not to engage in criminal activity," Kevin Allen of the Portland Police Bureau said in a recorded statement. "If you engage in criminal activity you will be subject to citation or arrest."

In New York City, police said more than 20 people were arrested, accusing them of attempting to "hijack a peaceful protest by lighting fires, throwing garbage and eggs in Manhattan."

The New York Police Department said on Twitter that officers had confiscated weapons such as knives and M80 fireworks while attempting to disperse a demonstration.

"We appreciate and value the importance of freedom of speech," the NYPD said in a statement. "Our top priority is and always will be safety."