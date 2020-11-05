Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Philadelphia authorities have released body camera footage of last week's police killing of Walter Wallace Jr., a mentally ill Black man whose death sparked protests in the city.

The graphic footage was released Wednesday night by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, District Attorney Larry Krasner and other officials. It shows two police officers shooting Wallace 14 times as he approached them on a street while holding a knife.

Seconds before the officers started shooting, the footage shows, one tells the other to "shoot him."

The officers involved were identified as Thomas Munz Jr., 26, and Sean Matarazzo, 25. They have been on Philadelphia's police force since 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Officials also released audio of 911 tapes and police radio calls that preceded the shooting.

"We truly believe that this is an important step in our commitment to transparency," Outlaw told reporters.

The release is the first involving police bodycam footage in Philadelphia's history, she said.

"We understand that the materials released today will be very painful," added Kenney.

Wallace, 27, was shot last month after officers said he brandished a knife and refused orders to drop it. Video of the incident posted online led to protests and outcry about the tactics that were used to control a man with a documented mental illness.

Protesters had gathered at Philadelphia City Hall before Wednesday's news conference and grew to a crowd of about 1,000.