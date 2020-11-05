Nov. 5 (UPI) -- More than 750,000 U.S. workers have filed for new unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday.

The report listed about 751,000 new claims for the week ending Oct. 31, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week. It listed the unemployment rate at 5%.

Advertisement

Thursday's report also revised up last week's claims by 7,000.

Most economists expected about 730,000 new claims.

The department said there are 7.3 million continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week.