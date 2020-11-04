Trending

Trending Stories

U.S. settles in for long vote count, with early results close in many states
U.S. settles in for long vote count, with early results close in many states
Postal Service refuses judge's order to quickly sweep facilities for ballots
Postal Service refuses judge's order to quickly sweep facilities for ballots
GOP wins in Senate with McConnell, Graham and Tuberville; Colo. flips a seat blue
GOP wins in Senate with McConnell, Graham and Tuberville; Colo. flips a seat blue
Republicans file suit in Pa. to block mail-in voters from 'curing' ballots
Republicans file suit in Pa. to block mail-in voters from 'curing' ballots
Balance of power in Senate undecided; Kelly poised to flip Arizona
Balance of power in Senate undecided; Kelly poised to flip Arizona

Follow Us

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Photo Gallery

 
2020 election: scenes from final stretch of presidential campaign
2020 election: scenes from final stretch of presidential campaign
 
Back to Article
/