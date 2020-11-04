Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. presidential race remains undecided Wednesday, with both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden short of the 270 electoral votes needed for victory.

Biden leads in the overall electoral vote count, by 224 to 213 for Trump. Nine states are still undecided -- Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Maine and Alaska.

Biden has a slight advantage in the national popular vote, leading Trump by about 2 million votes.

There are still millions of votes left to count in the key battleground states of Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Some of those are expected to come from Democratic-leaning cities and counties like Pittsburgh, Detroit and Atlanta.

In Pennsylvania, with about 75% of votes counted, Trump leads by about 600,000 votes.

In Georgia with 92% of votes counted, Trump leads by about 100,000, and the president's lead in North Carolina is about 80,000, with 95% counted.

Biden holds leads in Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin.

The slow process of counting ballots, especially early vote and mail ballots, was expected to shift the margins in Biden's favor. Pennsylvania may not report large chunks of its results for days because of an abnormally large number of mail-in ballots driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overnight, both candidates spoke about the state of the race. Trump attempted to claim victory, although no news outlet has declared him the winner.

"We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything, and all of a sudden it was just called off," he said early Wednesday.

"We'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court, we want all voting to stop."

Biden encouraged patience and said he's in a good position to win.

"We knew this was going to go long, but who knew we were going to go into maybe tomorrow morning or even longer," he said. "But look, we feel good about where we are. We really do."

Arizona remains technically undecided but Biden has a significant lead and is considered likely to become the first Democrat to win the state since 1996.

The race has been called for Trump in Kentucky (8 electoral votes), Mississippi (6), Missouri (10), South Carolina (9), Louisiana (8), Alabama (9), Kansas (6), Utah (6), South Dakota (3), North Dakota (3), Indiana (11), Tennessee (11), West Virginia (5), Iowa (6), Arkansas (6), Wyoming (3), Oklahoma (7), Idaho (4), Ohio (18), Florida (29), Texas (38) and Montana (3).

Four of Nebraska's five electoral votes have also been called for Trump and Biden is leading to take the other.

Biden is the projected winner in California (55), New York (29), New Jersey (14), Illinois (20), Oregon (7), Washington (12), New Mexico (5), Colorado (9), Connecticut (7), Washington, D.C. (3), Massachusetts (11), Maryland (10), Delaware (3), New Hampshire (4), Virginia (13), Minnesota (10), Rhode Island (4), Hawaii (4) and Vermont (3).