Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Four people were killed, including a suspect shot by police, and another was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nev., on Tuesday morning.

Authorities arrived at The Douglas at Stonelake Apartments on a report of gunfire. Police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and a suspect in a car nearby.

"Officers attempted to contact this individual and this contact resulted in an officer-involved shooting, Henderson Police Capt. Jason Kuzik said.

Kuzik said police discovered four victims, three of whom died. Authorities did not know the condition of the injured person connected with the shooting. Kuzik said he did not know if the suspect was injured before his confrontation with police.

Police did not provide details about what led to the responding officers shooting the suspect. Kuzik said the shooting, including what led to the incident, remains under investigation.