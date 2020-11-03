Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Americans settled in for a long night of election returns Tuesday, with many states too close to call in early counts and a few states still voting.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are facing off in an election that, due to an increase in mail-in voting -- may not follow a traditional election night timeline. It's possible a projected winner may not be known for days.

Advertisement

The race has been called in Kentucky (8 electoral votes), Mississippi (6), Missouri (10), South Carolina (9), Louisiana (8), Alabama (9), Kansas (6), Utah (6), South Dakota (3), North Dakota (3), Indiana (11), Tennessee (11), West Virginia (5), Arkansas (6), Wyoming (3) and Oklahoma (7) for Trump. Three of Nebraska's five electoral votes have also been called for Trump.

And Biden is the projected winner in California (55), New York (29), New Jersey (14), Illinois (20), Oregon (7), Washington (12), New Mexico (5), Colorado (9), Connecticut (7), Washington, D.C. (3), Massachusetts (11), Maryland (10), Delaware (3), New Hampshire (4) and Vermont (3).

Biden has 192 electoral votes and Trump has 114 in the early hours of counting. The winner needs 270.

In the battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota and possibly even Texas, experts won't be able to call the state for either candidate until they have a full picture of all the votes.

Early returns in Georgia (16) favored Trump with 77% of precincts voting, as did Michigan (16) with 48% counted. North Carolina (15) and Ohio (18) leaned toward Trump with 95% and 88% of the votes reported, respectively.

RELATED Officials investigate robocall scams warning voters to stay away from polls

With 96% of votes reported, Florida waffled between the two candidates earlier in the evening, but was favoring Trump. The state carries a hefty 29 electoral votes.

With 51% of votes reported, Pennsylvania (20) favored Trump, but the mail-in ballot counting is expected to stretch into days so the state may not be called Tuesday night.

As polls closed later in the evening, Biden has leads in Arizona and Minnesota with 76% and 62% of the precincts reporting, respectively.

Biden picked up the very first votes counted on Election Day in Dixville Notch, N.H., where the entire town cast ballots for the former vice president, giving him five votes.

Though local elections officials will begin to release some results immediately after polls close, the final outcome of the election won't be official until states certify their counts in the coming days.

Some, such as Pennsylvania, may not report large chunks of their results for days because they'll be counting an abnormally large number of mail-in ballots driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. Early in the vote-counting process, states are expected to trend toward Trump and then move closer to Biden as mail-in ballots are counted.