Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The United States has added another 84,000 COVID-19 cases and hundreds more deaths, according to updated data from Johns Hopkins University.

For Monday, the case total nationwide was about 84,100, an increase of a few thousand from the day before. The added cases push the total over the last four days to near 350,000 and the five-day total over a half-million.

Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association shows that there were more than 61,000 new childhood cases over the seven-day period ending Oct. 29. The groups said there were about 200,000 new child cases during the month of October.

"This is a stark reminder of the impact this pandemic is having on everyone -- including our children and adolescents," AAP President Dr. Sally Goza said in a statement.

"This virus is highly contagious, and as we see spikes in many communities, children are more likely to be infected, too."

"These numbers reflect a disturbing increase in cases throughout most of the United States in all populations, especially among young adults," added Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chairwoman of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases.

"We would encourage family holiday gatherings to be avoided if possible, especially if there are high-risk individuals in the household."

To date, there have been 9.3 million coronavirus cases and 231,600 deaths in the United States. The seven-day average nationwide is 84,000, a weekly increase of 22%.

Hospitalizations nationwide have risen by more than 10,000 in just two weeks, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. On Tuesday, there were almost 50,000 coronavirus patients in hospitals nationwide.

In Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon has begun a two-week quarantine as a precaution after he was exposed to someone who'd tested positive.

Gordon's office said an initial rapid test was negative and officials are awaiting results of a second test.

Spokesman Michael Pearlman told the Casper Star Tribune Gordon was exposed at an event last week that was attended by Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Wyoming business executive Lee Spoonhunter, who was seated next to Gordon at the event, has tested positive.