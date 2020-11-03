Nov. 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he wasn't thinking about an acceptance speech or concession speech during a visit to the Republican National Committee headquarters in Arlington, Va., on Tuesday afternoon.

"Hopefully, we'll be only doing one of those two," he said. "And you know winning is easy, losing is never easy -- not for me, it's not."

The president arrived shortly after noon at the RNC headquarters, where he spoke briefly before returning to the White House, where he was scheduled to watch election returns in the evening from the historic executive residence.

"I think we're gonna have a great night," Trump said.

The outcome of the election could be known "possibly tonight, depending possibly on the extent of victory," Trump said, repeating his disapproval of a Supreme Court decision allowing Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots that arrive as late as three days after Election Day.

"You can't have these things delayed for many days and maybe weeks. You can't do that. The whole world is waiting," Trump said, continuing to cast doubt on election integrity by suggesting that counting votes after Election Day allows for "shenanigans" and "bad things."

First lady Melania Trump cast her vote at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Fla., where a few supporters greeted her motorcade. She was the only person not wearing a mask and said she was feeling "great."

The president cast his vote in person at the Palm Beach County Library on Oct. 24.

The president wrapped up a frantic final day of campaigning Monday with stops in four key states, including North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

He finished in Grand Rapids, Mich., speaking until nearly 1:30 a.m.

The administration said on Monday Trump plans to spend election night at the White House at an event with guests.

"We will be together. We'll be there at the White House in D.C.," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. "This president has earned a second term."

Earlier plans had Trump spending the evening at his Washington, D.C., hotel.

It wasn't clear how many people would attend the White House event, but Washington, D.C., has restricted gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.

The New York Times reported that Trump is planning to host 400 guests at the event.

Trump also delivered his acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention from the White House, a move that drew criticism, saying the executive residence shouldn't be used for political purposes.